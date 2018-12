What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa, right now?

1045 Mission St.

570 Jessie St.

1532 Howard St., #202

574 Natoma St., #102

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in SoMa are hovering around $3,950, compared to a $3,499 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This lofted studio, situated at 1045 Mission St., is listed for $2,359/month for its 565 square feet of space.Apartment amenities include carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio at 570 Jessie St., which is going for $2,375/month.The building offers assigned parking, co-working space, a roof deck, package lockers and bike storage. In the unit, you'll find floor-to-ceiling windows, oak floors and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(See the full listing here .)This studio condo, situated in a new building at 1532 Howard St., #202, is listed for $2,695/month for its 375 square feet of space.In the unit, expect to find a queen-sized Murphy bed, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include a roof deck with an outdoor kitchen, secured entry, elevators and bicycle parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(See the listing here .)Finally, listed at $2,800/month is this 376-square-foot studio rental located at 574 Natoma St., #102.The ground-floor apartment features a private patio, a remote-controlled gas fireplace, a dishwasher and tiled floors. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Building amenities include secured entry, a roof terrace and on-site laundry. There's off-street parking available nearby. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $1,000 security deposit.(Check out the complete listing here .)