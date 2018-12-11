What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1045 Mission St.
This lofted studio, situated at 1045 Mission St., is listed for $2,359/month for its 565 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
570 Jessie St.
Here's a studio at 570 Jessie St., which is going for $2,375/month.
The building offers assigned parking, co-working space, a roof deck, package lockers and bike storage. In the unit, you'll find floor-to-ceiling windows, oak floors and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the full listing here.)
1532 Howard St., #202
This studio condo, situated in a new building at 1532 Howard St., #202, is listed for $2,695/month for its 375 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find a queen-sized Murphy bed, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include a roof deck with an outdoor kitchen, secured entry, elevators and bicycle parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
574 Natoma St., #102
Finally, listed at $2,800/month is this 376-square-foot studio rental located at 574 Natoma St., #102.
The ground-floor apartment features a private patio, a remote-controlled gas fireplace, a dishwasher and tiled floors. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Building amenities include secured entry, a roof terrace and on-site laundry. There's off-street parking available nearby. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $1,000 security deposit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)