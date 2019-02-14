What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in SoMa look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoMa via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
81 Ninth St.
Listed at $1,695/month, this studio, located at 81 Ninth St., is 37.1 percent less than the $2,695/month median rent for a studio in SoMa.
The building features on-site laundry and a full-time building manager; in the unit, you'll find central heating and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
1045 Mission St., #379
This studio apartment, situated at 1045 Mission St., #379, is listed for $2,215/month for its 275 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for skylights and spacious closets. When it comes to building amenities, expect controlled access, garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
1532 Howard St., #203
Here's a studio at 1532 Howard St., #203, which, at 300 square feet, is going for $2,295/month.
The building offers a roof deck, outdoor space, bicycle parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a Murphy bed. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the full listing here.)
570 Jessie St.
Then there's this 385-square-foot u at 570 Jessie St., listed at $2,450/month.
In the unit, expect to see floor-to-ceiling glass, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and Webpass internet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, assigned parking, bicycle storage and a roof deck with a fire pit. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
574 Natoma St., #102
Listed at $2,598/month, this 376-square-foot studio rental is located at 574 Natoma St., #102.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured access. In the unit, expect a fireplace, a dishwasher and a private patio. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $1,000 security deposit.
(Here's the listing.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.