REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa?

136 Sixth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in SoMa are hovering around $3,910, compared to a $3,295 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

136 Sixth St.




This studio apartment, situated at 136 Sixth St., is listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

766 Harrison St., #511



Then there's this 273-square-foot apartment at 766 Harrison St., listed at $2,275/month.

The micro-unit features a dishwasher, concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator.

(See the listing here.)

1045 Mission St.




This studio, situated at 1045 Mission St., is listed for $2,463/month for its 565-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage space. The unit offers carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a spacious closet, a loft area and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

1075 Market St.






Over at 1075 Market St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, closet space and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)

140 S. Van Ness Ave., #1026




To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 140 S. Van Ness Ave. It's being listed for $3,500/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a balcony, granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and storage space.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News