What's the cheapest rental available in SoMa?

So how does the low-end pricing on a SoMa rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
136 Sixth St.
This studio apartment, situated at 136 Sixth St., is listed for $1,995/month.
In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
766 Harrison St., #511
Then there's this 273-square-foot apartment at 766 Harrison St., listed at $2,275/month.
The micro-unit features a dishwasher, concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator.
(See the listing here.)
1045 Mission St.
This studio, situated at 1045 Mission St., is listed for $2,463/month for its 565-square-feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage space. The unit offers carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a spacious closet, a loft area and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the listing here.)
1075 Market St.
Over at 1075 Market St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,995/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, closet space and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.
(View the listing here.)
140 S. Van Ness Ave., #1026
To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 140 S. Van Ness Ave. It's being listed for $3,500/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a balcony, granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and storage space.
(Here's the full listing.)