What's The Cheapest Rental Available In The Financial District, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
16 Jessie St., #402
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 16 Jessie St., which, at 546 square feet, is going for $3,500 / month.
The building offers a roof deck and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
246 2nd St.
Then there's this 800-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 246 2nd St., listed at $3,550 / month.
In the sunny unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
