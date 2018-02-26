REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In The Financial District, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Financial District are hovering around $3,635 (compared to a $3,300 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Financial District rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

16 Jessie St., #402




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 16 Jessie St., which, at 546 square feet, is going for $3,500 / month.

The building offers a roof deck and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

246 2nd St.



Then there's this 800-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 246 2nd St., listed at $3,550 / month.

In the sunny unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

