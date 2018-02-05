What's The Cheapest Rental Available In The Inner Richmond, Right Now?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Inner Richmond via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Note: prices may change after the time of publication.
380 5th Ave.
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio, located at 380 5th Ave., is 14.3 percent less than the $2,100/month median rent for a comparable unit in the Inner Richmond.
The apartment has a mix of carpeting and laminate flooring, good cabinet space and plenty of natural light. There's an off-street parking spot directly in front of the apartment's private entrance. (See the complete listing here.)
442 2nd Ave., #2
This 1BR, 1BA apartment at 442 2nd Ave. is listed for $2,400/month. In the sunny unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to amenities, expect assigned garage parking. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
520 Parker Ave.
Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 520 Parker Ave., which is going for $2,675/month. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry.
The listing touts the apartment's hardwood flooring, ample closet space, granite counter tops and an abundance of natural light, but cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.