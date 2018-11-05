REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?

Elgin Park and Duboce Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom apartment in the Mission are hovering around $3,750, compared to a $3,537 one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

But if that's out of reach, how does the low-end pricing on a Mission rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1825 Mission Street




Listed at $1,900/month, this micro-studio apartment, located at Mission and 14th streets, is 20.7 percent less than the $2,395/month median rent for a studio in the Mission. More than one unit is available, so the photos may be of a similar space.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking (for an extra monthly fee), a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, central heating and a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

3425 19th St.




This studio, situated at 3425 19th St., is listed for $2,050/month.

In the unit, anticipate a remodeled kitchen with a dishwasher, while the building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Elgin Park and Duboce Avenue




Then there's this apartment at Elgin Park and Duboce Avenue, listed at $2,350/month.

In the unit, you're promised plenty of space, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building has on-sight laundry, street parking only, and is rent-controlled.

(See the listing here.)

1200 Treat Ave.




And at $2,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment beats the Mission's median for a one-bedroom by 22 percent. It's located at 1200 Treat Ave.

The classic Victorian building is secured-access. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, in-unit laundry, and Victorian stained-glass windows. Sorry, pet owners: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)
