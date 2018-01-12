REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the Western Addition, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Western Addition are hovering around $3,200 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco).

So how does the low-end pricing on a Western Addition rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom units to see what budget-conscious apartment hunters can expect to find in the area. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

250 Fell St., #39




Listed at $2,200/month, this studio apartment, located at 250 Fell St. (at Gough), is 4.3 percent less than the $2,300/month median rent for a studio in the Western Addition.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, and the approximately 425-square-foot unit includes central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

625 Scott St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 625 Scott St. (at Hayes Street), which is going for $2,295/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Inside the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, ample closet space and sunlight, and views of Alamo Square Park.

Unfortunately for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

522 Fell St., #1




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 522 Fell St. that's listed at $2,850/month.

Inside the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and built-in storage space, but pets are not permitted. (See the listing here.)

815 Pierce St., #12




Listed at $2,895/month, this 500-square-foot, 1BR/1BA apartment is located at 815 Pierce St.

The building includes on-site laundry, and the unit contains hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stone counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Animal guardians will be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

1 Daniel Burnham Court, #407




This 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1 Daniel Burnham Court is listed for $3,000/month.

The unit, which comes furnished and is open to dogs and cats, offers central heating, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, and a walk-in closet.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
