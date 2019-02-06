What's the cheapest rental available in the Western Addition, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Western Addition rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
525 Haight St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 525 Haight St., is listed for $2,750/month.
On-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
688 Haight St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 688 Haight St., which is going for $3,195/month.
Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and generous closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
815 Pierce St., #2-10
Then there's this 500-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 815 Pierce St., #2-10, also listed at $3,195/month.
The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities includehardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
