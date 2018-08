What's the most expensive apartment for rent in San Francisco?

2770 Green St. (Marina)

Even if you're not looking for a new home, you might have wondered at some point: what's the most expensive apartment in San Francisco?For most of us, it's a purely abstract question that opens the door to a few minutes of daydreaming. But for of you with with money with deep pockets, here's a look at the city's most lavish apartments, via rental site Zumper Not that you care, but these prices are subject to change _()_/.This single-family home at 2770 Green St. (at Baker Street) in the Marina has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in San Francisco is about $7,495/month, this place is currently going for $24,950/month.The four-level home includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, garden access and ample natural lighting. The property offers garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage space and Bay views. Pets are welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Offered at $19,500 per month, this single-family home at 4318 26th St. in Noe Valley has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms over 3,546 square feet.In the three-level unit, tenants will enjoy hardwood floors, a fireplace, video intercoms, custom cabinetry, a balcony and ample natural lighting. The building comes with garage parking and a tiered backyard.Life in this high-end mansion isn't for everyone: cats and dogs aren't welcome.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Lastly, check out this single-family home at 2440 Scott St. in Pacific Heights with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. With 4,392 square feet, this unit is listed at $18,000/month.In the house, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, garden access and designer finishes. The property also has a two-car garage, a laundry room and a wine room. Pets are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)---