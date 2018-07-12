REAL ESTATE

What's the most expensive residential rental available in Vallejo?

2763 Overlook Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new pad or not, it can occasionally be amusing to peek at a deluxe real estate listing to see what kind of houses those with money can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of Vallejo's rental market look like today -- and just how top-tier are the features, given these huge price points?

We combed through local listings in Vallejo via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most luxurious listings.

Take a look at our selections, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6309 Newhaven Lane




Starting things off with a statement, feast your eyes on this spacious single-family home situated at 6309 Newhaven Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,996 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Vallejo is roughly $2,100/month, this house is currently listed at $3,195/month. What makes it so costly?

First, it's located in the Hidden Brook golfing community, and has a private back patio with a landscaped garden. Inside, the home boasts central heating and air, a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are allowed in this palatial abode.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2763 Overlook Drive




Then, check out this fabulous single-family home located at 2763 Overlook Drive. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's an enormous 2,913 square feet in size. The house is currently going for $3,000/month.

The corner lot has landscaped front and back yards, with gardening service included, and the home has garage parking, a spacious kitchen and mostly carpeted open floor plan, with a fireplace and a home office.

Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are permitted in this luxurious house.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

152 Chesapeake Drive




Finally, here's this mammoth single-family home situated at 152 Chesapeake Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,608 square feet. This stately home is currently going for $2,995/month. Why the high tariff?

The freshly repainted house boasts lovely views of the bay from its many tall windows; plenty of garage and street parking; and a private outdoor space with a hot tub. It also comes with laundry machines and built-in stainless steel appliances.

Pets too can share in this sumptuous lifestyle: dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
