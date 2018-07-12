What's the most expensive residential rental available in Vallejo?

We combed through local listings in Vallejo via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most luxurious listings.
Take a look at our selections, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6309 Newhaven Lane
Starting things off with a statement, feast your eyes on this spacious single-family home situated at 6309 Newhaven Lane. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,996 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Vallejo is roughly $2,100/month, this house is currently listed at $3,195/month. What makes it so costly?
First, it's located in the Hidden Brook golfing community, and has a private back patio with a landscaped garden. Inside, the home boasts central heating and air, a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Both cats and dogs are allowed in this palatial abode.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2763 Overlook Drive
Then, check out this fabulous single-family home located at 2763 Overlook Drive. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's an enormous 2,913 square feet in size. The house is currently going for $3,000/month.
The corner lot has landscaped front and back yards, with gardening service included, and the home has garage parking, a spacious kitchen and mostly carpeted open floor plan, with a fireplace and a home office.
Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are permitted in this luxurious house.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
152 Chesapeake Drive
Finally, here's this mammoth single-family home situated at 152 Chesapeake Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,608 square feet. This stately home is currently going for $2,995/month. Why the high tariff?
The freshly repainted house boasts lovely views of the bay from its many tall windows; plenty of garage and street parking; and a private outdoor space with a hot tub. It also comes with laundry machines and built-in stainless steel appliances.
Pets too can share in this sumptuous lifestyle: dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)