What's the most expensive residential rental listed in Sausalito?

So what exactly does the high-grade end of Marin County's already-expensive Sausalito rental market currently look like -- and what amenities, room count and square footage might one get, given these astronomical prices?
We combed through local listings in the desirable exurb via rental website Zumper to discover the city's ritziest listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
22 Currey Ave.
Right off the bat, gaze at this single-family home over at 22 Currey Ave. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,401 square feet in size.
Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in City Of Sausalito is roughly $4,800/month, this place is currently listed at a jolting $10,495/month. Why so expensive?
In the furnished, redwood-panelled home, you can anticipate a home theater, a deck, and large windows to take advantage of the views.
In addition, it has a covered pool in a glass-walled room, and landscaped gardens in front and back on a third of an acre of property. Landscaping and pool care services are included, and pets too are welcome in this sumptuous house.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3 Wolfback Terrace
Then check out this single-family oval home located at 3 Wolfback Terrace in the Marin Headlands. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 2,190 square feet.
Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in City Of Sausalito is about $3,950/month, this place is currently priced at $8,550/month.
It can be rented furnished or unfurnished, and boasts views of the water and San Francisco from floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room. The building is a unique oval shape and has a private deck as well as a hot tub with more views of the city and bay. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)