What's the most expensive residential rental on the market in San Jose?

We took a gander at local listings in San Jose via rental site Zumper to unearth the city's most glamorous listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1290 McKendrie St.
First, turn your attention to this home located at 1290 McKendrie St. in the Rose Garden. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 3,900 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $3,975/month, this place is currently priced at a jolting $10,900/month. Why so costly?
In the house, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, a covered porch, a basement and a wine cellar. There's also garage parking, outdoor space, a garden area and a swimming pool. As stylish as this house might appear, pets aren't welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1281 Settle Ave.
Moving on, here's this house situated at 1281 Settle Ave. in Willow Glen. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This spot is currently going for $7,495/month.
The home features air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, an elevator, stainless steel appliances, a patio and a wrap-around porch. You can also expect to find garage parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. If you've got a cat, you'll be happy to learn that felines are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1176 Mallard Ridge Loop
Finally, here's this single-family home located at 1176 Mallard Ridge Loop. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,835 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $3,500/month, this pad is currently priced at $5,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?
In the home, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a fireplace, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs aren't permitted in this top-of-the-line house.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)