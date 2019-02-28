What's the priciest residential rental available in Vallejo?

We took a gander at local listings in Vallejo via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city's most extravagant listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
100 Harrier Ave. (Vallejo Heights)
Starting things off with a statement, behold this single-family home located at 100 Harrier Ave. in Vallejo Heights. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 1,870 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Vallejo is about $2,495/month, this pad is currently listed at $3,472/month. What, exactly, makes it so steep?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate a fireplace and both tiled and carpeted floors. The residence offers outdoor space and a swimming pool.
Pets too are welcome in this stately residence.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4134 Sheffield Way
Moving on, there's this single-family home over at 4134 Sheffield Way. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,206 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Vallejo is roughly $2,199/month, this spot is currently going for $2,995/month.
In the abode, you can anticipate both hardwood and carpeted floors, a fireplace, large windows and ample closet space. The home boasts a backyard, a patio and a swimming pool.
Pets too are welcome in this opulent villa.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
142 Pirates Cove
Then, there's this single-family home located at 142 Pirates Cove. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,661 square feet in size. This home is currently going for $2,850/month. Why so steep?
In the single-family home, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The property also has a fenced backyard.
Pets too can live in this stately home.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.