What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?

We scoured local listings in Walnut Creek via rental website Zumper to determine the city's most luxurious listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2607 Bridle Lane (Livorna Estates)
First off, check out this single-family home located at 2607 Bridle Lane in Livorna Estates. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 2,312 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Walnut Creek is about $3,995/month, this stately home is currently going for $4,800/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
The single-family home boasts high ceilings, a washer and dryer, a fireplace, a backyard and a three-car garage. The community also has a swimming pool and plenty of outdoor space. According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent. Pets are not welcome in this high-end house.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1874 Bonanza St.
Next, check out this condo located at 1874 Bonanza St. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,234 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Walnut Creek is roughly $2,503/month, this pad is currently going for $4,200/month.
In the unit, you can expect modern design flourishes, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed in this expansive rental, but Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3072 Naranja Drive
Finally, check out this single-family home located at 3072 Naranja Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Walnut Creek is about $3,400/month, this upscale home is currently going for $4,200/month. What makes it so steep?
You can anticipate hardwood floors, en suite master bath, two fireplaces and a wine cellar. There are also hook-ups for laundry, two-car garage parking and a large backyard. Pets too can live in this stately villa, and according to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)