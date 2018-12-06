What's the priciest residential rental on the market in Sunnyvale?

We combed through local listings in Sunnyvale via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most extravagant listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
875 Russet Drive (De Anza)
Starting things off with a statement, behold this single-family home situated at 875 Russet Drive in De Anza. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,178 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Sunnyvale is approximately $4,725/month, this rental is currently going for $6,950/month. Why so costly?
Inside, you can anticipate carpeting, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves, a separate dining room, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. There's also a garage, a laundry room, a backyard and a patio. Pets too are welcome in this luxurious house.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
896 Mango Ave. (De Anza)
Next, check out this single-family home located at 896 Mango Ave. in De Anza. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,516 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Sunnyvale is approximately $3,950/month, this stately home is currently going for $5,985/month.
Inside, you'll find hardwood flooring, skylights, a kitchen island, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features. You'll also find a garage and outdoor space. Cats and dogs aren't permitted in this expansive house.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
964 Edmonds Way (Serra)
Finally, take a look at this single-family home situated at 964 Edmonds Way in Serra. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,920 square feet in size. This living space is currently going for $5,345/month. What makes it so expensive?
The home boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher, tiled countertops, a washer and dryer, a gas fireplace and built-in cabinets. There is also a multi-car garage and a backyard with a deck. Pets too are welcome in this stately abode.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
