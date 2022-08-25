What you need to know about recycling right in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Recycling is important because it is an easy way to minimize impact on climate change.

"When items like paper or cardboard end up in the trash instead of recycling, they release methane emissions, which is a potent greenhouse gas when they decompose in the landfill," explains Rebecca Parnes, Environmental Services Division for the City of Oakland.

When new products are made from items placed in the recycle cart, it uses less energy and water, thereby minimizing the amount of natural resources pulled from earth to make new things.

Parnes offers suggestions for how to recycle right:

Only put items in your recycle cart which are accepted in the program.

Also, only place things which are clean, empty and dry.

Not all plastics are equal. Taj Reid, Community Outreach Manager for California Waste Solutions, talks about one of the greatest misconceptions, not "every plastic is recyclable, and it's a great concern."

"You think of your products such as styrofoams, plastic, film, the great and convenient squeeze packages and toys, those are all items that should not be recycled. But, considered for waste disposal," says Reid.

Hazardous waste and Styrofoam can be taken to Alameda Hazardous Waste Facility, where they rid of it for free. There is more information on all resources here.

According to Parnes, these are the types of plastics which should be recycled:

A simple rule, is if it holds its shape when you squeeze it, if you can't ball it up in your hand, you can recycle it. Typically, these items are in the shape of a bottle

Items shaped like a tub can be recycled, for example, containers of yogurt, salsa or sour cream containers

Items in a shape of a jug, for example, milk cartons, laundry detergent containers - these items can be recycled once they are cleaned and dry

Numbers 1, 2 and 5 on the bottom of bottles and containers mean they are recyclable

You can test your knowledge with the Recycle Right Challenge!

For more information, visit oaklandrecycles.com

