Low humidity, gusty winds prompt high fire danger in parts of Bay Area

The National Weather Service first issued a Fire Weather Watch on Sunday in the North Bay mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz mountains from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday for "dry conditions & gusty offshore flow."
On Monday, the agency upgraded the alert to a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay with an emphasis on Napa County and Northern Sonoma County. North to northeast winds are forecasted at 10 to 25 mph and gusts at 30 to 40 mph, NWS said.
Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a🚒🔥Red Flag Warning🚒🔥— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 19, 2020
Same timing, coverage, winds, and humidity. (North Bay mountains, 11pm Mon-8am Wed, N/NE 10-25mph gust 30-40mph, record dry fuels). https://t.co/QQnfpyB0V1 pic.twitter.com/fLTQvBLeY1
"Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to near 90 degrees inland," ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian says. " We can also expect increased fire danger in the Bay Area's higher elevations, especially the North Bay mountains, with an increase in warm, dry wind gusts."
Due to the upcoming forecast of high fire danger, Marin County sheriffs announced that Fairfax-Bolinas Road will be closed between the Meadow Club and Highway 1 in Bolinas starting Monday evening at 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 8 a.m. Officials say in the event of an emergency when access was needed for an evacuation, the road will be reopened.
🔥*Red Flag Warning* & *File Weather Watch*🔥— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 19, 2020
Potentially 2 offshore Diablo Wind events this week.
Watch - conditions favorable
Warning - about to happen or happening. #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/S9BatbVw4I