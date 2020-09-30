Weather

Bay Area braces for extreme fire conditions and intense heat wave as Glass Fire continues to rage

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is once again facing intense heat and critical fire weather conditions as the Glass Fire continues to rage in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Unfortunately, fire conditions in the North Bay are about to get worse and a heat wave is going to spread throughout the bay, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Gusty winds and record high temperatures are expected to bake the region starting Thursday.

"I just don't want to tell you this, but I have to," said Nicco. "We are going to have gusty winds coming out of the northwest, blowing to the southeast. We already have dry fuels that will get drier as the humidity lowers. So, be prepared to evacuate across the North Bay, plus it's going to be extremely hot tomorrow."

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the North Bay starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.


"Rapid warming today as we head toward noon. It will get even warmer at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.," said Nicco. "Things get intense Thursday, record highs are possible."

Nicco fears the the drier, hot weather could set the stage for more wildfires.

"We could see an explosive development of a fire or expansion," emphasized Nicco. "You need to be ready to take action, such as evacuate."

The winds are expected to pick up overnight on Thursday.

"This is going to be a nighttime event, that's why you have to be prepared to take action. Know what to do before you go to bed," added Nicco.

The other issue is the moderate risk of heat illness.

"It's going to be hot everywhere away from the coast from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday," said Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows Bay Area temperatures reaching the low 90s to mid 100s during Thursday's Heat Advisory.

Some inland neighborhoods will reach 100 on Wednesday, followed by hot, dry and smoky temperatures of 102 on Thursday. Friday will remain hot and hazy with triple-digit temperatures before "the marine layer finally takes over and wipes it all away starting Saturday," says Nicco.

PG&E tells ABC7 News there are no rotating outages planned at this time.






