Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex fires

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake County as one of the Mendocino Complex fires threatens more neighborhoods. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday due to gusty winds and low humidity for fire weather zones.The Ranch Fire grew to more than 112,000 acres this morning. Containment dropped to 28 percent.Parts of Lake County near the east side of the Mendocino National Forest are under mandatory evacuationsTo the south, the River Fire remains at 41,000 acres and is 50 percent contained.CAL FIRE says hot temperatures and rough terrain are fueling the flames. Fire crews are focused on protecting 9,200 structures. There are 41 homes that have already been destroyed.