FIRE SAFETY

Red flags equal serious warnings in Sonoma County

EMBED </>More Videos

In Sonoma County, a red flag warning looks like bright sun, dry brush, a breeze, and blackened stumps serving as bleak reminders from last year's firestorm.

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
In Sonoma County, a red flag warning looks like bright sun, dry brush, a breeze, and blackened stumps serving as bleak reminders from last year's firestorm.

In this era of TV, radio and the internet, raising an actual flag on a pole seems almost symbolic, but we know the reasoning. "We have winds, lower humidity, temperatures on the increase," said Paul Lowenthal, Assistant Fire Marshall in Santa Rosa.

Hence the fire service on active patrols...and locals with more than their share of fire experience feeling just a bit edgy.

" I could get out of here in 15 minutes," said Sharon English of Santa Rosa.

RELATED: Ready for wildfire app brings fire prep to your smartphone

She lives one mile downwind from Coffee Park and knows the evacuation drill all-too-well. This morning, Sharon posted on social media that people need to take red flag warnings seriously. "Of course. People are not thinking."

As for Sharon -- she's packed and ready to go. Papers, bills, documents, photos, all in boxes. She can load them all, plus her pets, into a car within. Experience is a good teacher.

"Were you prepared last year?" we asked.

"No. But I am now," Sharon said.

For more information and fire safety tips, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firefirefire safetyfirefighterswildfirehomehousingsonoma countySonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE SAFETY
Red flag fire danger expected in East Bay hills
Sonoma County tests emergency phone calls in wake of North Bay Fires
Community effort could soon put vineyards along SJ's Communications Hill
Possible blackouts during high fire conditions
More fire safety
Top Stories
Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
Disney raises more than $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
Marcus Semien and Stephen Piscotty lead A's to 21-3 win over Angels
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Show More
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Puerto Rico rebuilding 1 year after Maria
Solano Co. animal facility known for rescuing chickens forced to shut down
Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
More News