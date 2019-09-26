Rekindled wildfire on Mare Island mostly contained, fire officials say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say a rekindled wildfire crews were battling Thursday on Mare Island is mostly contained.

The fire, which is about 40 acres, was reported around 1:30 p.m. Due to high winds, the Vallejo Fire Department has called it a 4-alarm fire.

Officials said VFD is receiving aid from several agencies, including CalFire.

Due to the direction of wind, many residents on the main part of Vallejo will smell smoke.

There were no reports of threat to homes on Mare Island as of 1:30 p.m., officials said.

On Wednesday, fire officials said a 10-acre wildfire on Mare Island was sparked after five power poles were intentionally cut down.

Some suspect the poles were cut by copper thieves, but firefighters haven't noticed any of it missing from the poles. Officials say copper theft is a growing issue on the island.

