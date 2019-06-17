Relatives of man killed in Corona Costco shooting seek answers as LAPD launches investigation

CORONA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Police Department is launching its own investigation into the deadly shooting involving one of its officers inside a Costco Wholesale store in Corona.Corona police said the off-duty officer was shopping Friday night, holding his young child, when he was "assaulted" by a man.The officer shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French of Riverside and critically wounded two of French's family members.French's cousin posted a picture on social media of French with the other shooting victims, who he identified as French's parents.The cousin, Rick Shureih, claims his relatives have been made out to be suspects and the off-duty officer the victim.Shureih posted on Facebook:."Shureih described French as a "gentle giant" who was mentally disabled, he told The Press-Enterprise. He said French and his family were unarmed at the time of the shooting.The off-duty officer -- assigned to the LAPD's Southwest Station -- suffered minor injuries in the incident.The shooting occurred at the store located at 480 N. McKinley Street. Multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots around 7:45 p.m. They said there was chaos after shots were fired. People ran to escape, but the doors were reportedly locked, which added to the panic.Investigators have not said whether French was armed, nor has it released the name of the officer who was treated at a hospital and released.Authorities say the off-duty officer is the only person who fired shots inside the store. It is unclear if the officer is currently on duty.Officials in Riverside County are also conducting a separate investigation.The family's relatives are urging anyone who witnessed the deadly encounter to contact them.