Bay Area celebrates Easter with activities and messages of hope

In 1923, an Easter tradition was born on the top of Mount Davidson in San Francisco. Nearly 100 years later, volunteers continue to light the cross to help usher in the Easter holiday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were messages of hope on Easter Sunday as the Bay Area reflected back on a difficult year.Many spent the holiday at worship services or enjoying the day outside with family and friends.Easter Mass was celebrated on the green outside Saint Ignatius Church in San Francisco."I feel wonderful being able to celebrate mass on Easter Sunday, my first mass in one year," said David Papale.Other churches, like Our Lady of Lourdes in Oakland, held Easter services indoors, with limited capacity.ABC7 livestreamed a virtual Easter celebration from Glide Memorial Church. Pastor Marvin K. White delivered a message of hope for those tuning in."Today on this resurrection Sunday, you have declared I ain't dead no more," said Glide Memorial Church Minister Marvin K. White.The Easter bunny made a surprise visit to Hayes Valley, hiding eggs, thrilling some kids and confusing some.Don't forget brunch! There were lots of diners outside The Bird on Hayes Street."Now that a lot of people are getting vaccinated, people feel comfortable coming out, having food," said The Bird General Manager Alex Ortiz.On Oakland's Lake Merritt, Savannah Hudson and her family were enjoying their holiday.It's nice, beautiful, everybody loves the lake," said Hudson.