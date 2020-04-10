Coronavirus and Easter: Mass without the masses

RELATED: Kids games: Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
At St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco, Associate Pastor Father Travis Russell says that he knows people are feeling alone and disconnected from their traditions; however, he also sees opportunities.
"What I'm calling a new model of old church. It's about getting back to basics, and practicing these great symbols we have of our faith. So for example, on Holy Thursday, we can throw our own foot washing party, we can watch the Prince of Egypt and recount the story of Exodus. Good Friday, there's an opportunity to look outside of ourselves into the wider world to see all the suffering that's going on," Father Russell explains. "On Easter, I think the best medicine for a pandemic is joy. Rejoice in what we have," he said.
It's an adjustment not just for the parishioners, but also for the priests, who have been preaching to empty pews for several weeks. To try to give the empty church a sense of community, the parish asked people to send in pictures of themselves.
RELATED: Let's get crafty! DIY Easter egg project to make with kids
"We have taped them to the pews of people and their families. So even though it's a virtual experience, we also get to see their faces. And we've actually, as Catholics, always sit in the same pews, we have put them where they actually sit," Father Russell said, "So it's wonderful. It's another reminder of this real spiritual communion that we share in the body of Christ."
To hear more from Father Russell, play the video above. For more messages from San Francisco-Bay Area faith leaders during the coronavirus crisis, watch ABC7's one-hour special "Finding Faith, Better Together."
ABC7 News will broadcast the Glide Memorial Church Easter service on Sunday, April 12 from 11 am-12 pm.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.