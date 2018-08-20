POPE FRANCIS

Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 file photo, Pope Francis prays for the victims of the Kerala floods during the Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

VATICAN CITY --
Pope Francis has issued a letter to Catholics around the world condemning the "crime" of priestly sexual abuse and cover-up and demanding accountability, in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church.

EMBED More News Videos

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says - ABC's Emily Rau reports during Action News at noon on August 15, 2018.


Francis begged forgiveness for the pain suffered by victims and said lay Catholics must be involved in any effort to root out abuse and cover-up. He blasted the self-referential clerical culture that has been blamed for the abuse crisis, with church leaders more concerned for their reputation than the safety of children.
Francis wrote: "We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Gardner interviews PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro regarding grand jury report on alleged priest abuse on August 14, 2018.


The Vatican issued the letter Monday, ahead of Francis' trip this weekend to Ireland that is expected to be dominated by the abuse crisis.

EMBED More News Videos

Allentown parishioners react to grand jury report detailing sexual abuse by priests, as reported by Christie Ileto on Action News at 11 on August 14, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionpope francischild abusepriest sex abusecatholic churchu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POPE FRANCIS
Oakland Diocese in mediation over alleged defects in cathedral
Barack Obama remains 'most admired man in the world'
Elderly woman steals life-size Pope cutout from church
Pope Francis sends message of hope to Harvey victims
More pope francis
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
San Francisco's Glide Church stripped of clergy
Conservative evangelical Reverend Franklin Graham brings tour to Berkeley
Televangelist wants donations to buy $54 million jet
Palo Alto pastor resigns after series of unsavory tweets
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Barcelona police shoot knife attacker dead
AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy start leads to sunny afternoon
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
San Rafael police investigate shooting
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Show More
Drivers arrested in Richmond on suspicion of high-speed racing
Crews still working to fully contain Mendocino Complex Fires
Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to DUI arrest for 71-year-old woman
San Francisco Ice Cream Festival draws sellout crowd
TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
More News