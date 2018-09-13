Catholic leaders in San Jose are working to be more transparent about sexual abuse by priests.Bishop Patrick McGrath released a statement on Thursday. Part of its says by the middle of next month, the Diocese of San Jose plans to release names of every priest believed to have abused minors.Bishop McGrath also said, "I and the entire Diocese of San Jose stand with the victims, survivors, and their families. We cannot defend priest-perpetrators and those bishops and others who enable or protect them."