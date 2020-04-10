Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Easter Sunday will be different for millions of people around the world this year as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many to shelter in place to stop the spread of the virus.

WATCH: 'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship

In an effort to bring the community together on a special day, ABC7 presents, "Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration."

Celebrate Easter with a special virtual service streaming now on ABC7 from Glide Church in San Francisco.

The service will also be available to stream on abc7news.com, the ABC7 News app, the ABC7 Facebook and ABC7 YouTube pages.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

