Religion & Spirituality

Yom Kippur 2019: Holiest day of the year in Judaism

By Jalyn Henderson and Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year for people of the Jewish faith. It starts at sundown Tuesday, Oct. 8 and lasts until sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

In English, Yom Kippur is translated to 'Day of Atonement.'

Yom Kippur happens 10 days after Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

During those 10 days, Jews self-reflect, think about past sins and hope to be written into the Book of Life for the year to come.

Rosh Hashanah is a joyful occasion, where people eat apples dipped in honey, along with other sweets to celebrate a sweet and happy new year. Yom Kippur, on the other hand, is a more somber day, where Jews fast to atone for their sins.

It starts with the singing of a prayer called Kol Nidre, a deeply spiritual prayer that marks the opening of the Book of Life. Jews then atone during their fast and hope to have their names inscribed in the book.

The blowing of a ram's horn, or shofar, during Neilah, the closing ceremony, marks the end of Yom Kippur and the start of the true, next Jewish year.

Once the sun sets at the end of Yom Kippur, Jewish families and friends gather together to break their fast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoloopspotonholidayrosh hashanahjewish
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
186,000 without power in North Bay as PG&E begins outages
PG&E faces tough questions about outage, what it takes to get power on
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff is affecting these Bay Area cities
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes San Jose
LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff
PG&E power shutoffs cause long lines at Sonoma gas stations
Show More
'We are not a Third World country' Officials criticize PG&E power outages
AccuWeather forecast: Highest fire danger today and tomorrow
EXCLUSIVE: Man hit by car while walking dogs in Antioch
New California law allows voters to register at all polling places on Election Day
North Bay Fires: Recovery, residual problems continue 2 years later
More TOP STORIES News