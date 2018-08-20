Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --The remains of a hiker from the Bay Area that went missing in Yosemite National Park have been found, according to National Park officials.
Scott Tenczar of San Jose had planned to backpack from Robinson Creek to Crown Lake, Matterhorn Canyon, Smedberg Lake, Seavey Pass, and Peeler Lake in late July and had not been seen since.
The 48-year-old Tenczar was last seen at the Bridgeport Ranger Station on July 25, 2018.
Officials say the remains were found in the Northeast region of the park. The cause of death is still under investigation.