Here's a breakdown of Bay Area counties with most, least COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Across the Bay Area, six counties are still holding back from reopening faster: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties are still in the very early stages of Phase 2 even as the state moves into Phase 3.Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have been approved to move faster and, for the most part, are doing so.So, what do we know about the cases in the Bay Area counties?According to the latest numbers, Alameda County has the most number of positive cases with 3,049 cases, followed by Santa Clara County. Napa County has the least number of positive cases with 109.Of the six counties moving slower to reopen, Marin County has the lowest number of cases with 420 -- less than Solano and Sonoma Counties. However, Marin County's case rate (the amount of cases per capita) is higher.In both Alameda and Marin counties, the demographics of who is testing positive is strikingly similar.According to public data, in Alameda County there are more male cases than female. The largest number of cases are between the ages of 18-20. And the largest racial group, by far, is Latino.In Marin County, public data also shows more male cases than female. The largest number of cases are between the age of 35-49. And again, the largest racial group is Latino. In fact, Latinos make up 52 percent of Marin County cases, despite making up just 16 percent of the county's population.But it's not just the number of cases in a county. The case rate is also significant, and the numbers show the virus is still prevalent. Among the Bay Area counties, San Francisco has the highest case rate, followed by San Mateo County, Alameda County, Marin County and Santa Clara County and then Contra Costa County.The big takeaway: Cases continue to go up and while much of that may be do to an increase in testing, it still means the virus is prevalent.The graphic tracking daily coronavirus cases in the Bay Area over last two months shows that while some days the new cases are lower than others, overall, cases continue to go up and down at a similar rate as in mid-March when the shelter-in-place order began.