California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms to close all indoor operations in counties that are on this watch list. Bars - both indoor and outdoor - are also required to close for three weeks.

LATEST UPDATE: Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA

With parts of California reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic at different stages, many are left wondering what's actually open in their neighborhood.

From hair salons to social bubbles to gyms to movie theaters, find out what's open where you live via the map below:


Traveling down to Southern California? Check what's open using the map below.


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

