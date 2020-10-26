Mt. Diablo Unified School District proposes hybrid reopening plan

The reopening plan set to be discussed will have to "balance the physical safety of our students and employees with the academic, social and emotional health of our students," according to a brief report accompanying the agenda for Monday night's meeting. The plan would have to meet guidelines set by Contra Costa Health Services and by the California Department of Public Health.
Before that can happen, that school district report says, updated agreements with school district labor groups, most notably its teachers, have to be reached. Teachers have not reached agreements on how, or when, they will return to in-person classroom learning for this "Phase 2 Limited-Hybrid Learning Model."
District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark recommends the board authorize limited hybrid, staggered in-person learning; allowable student contact and on-site participation for school activities, whether or not a full, in-person return to instruction happens in January; and authorize family choice between the limited hybrid model and full-year distance learning programs.
The Mount Diablo Unified School District has schools in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Clayton, Bay Point and parts of Walnut Creek, Martinez and Pittsburg.
Monday night's Mount Diablo Unified School District board meeting starts at 6 p.m.; it's virtual, and can be viewed by going to the board's website.
