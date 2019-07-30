Mario Cerciello Rega

Report: Bay Area suspect in Italy police killing had punched student in San Francisco

By
ROME (KGO) -- New details are emerging in the death of a police officer in Italy who was allegedly stabbed by an 18-year-old and 19-year-old from the Bay Area.

Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth are accused in the deadly stabbing of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega. Elder and Natale-Hjorth both graduated from Tamalpais High in Mill Valley. The Chronicle says Elder was also a student at Sacred Heart Prep in San Francisco in 2016. That year he reportedly punched another student so hard he suffered a severe brain injury.

RELATED: Former Mount Tam student held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'

Officer Rega was stabbed 11 times after what police say was a drug deal gone bad. He was laid to rest in the same church where he was married just over a month ago.

Security footage shows the suspects fleeing the scene after Rega was killed. The suspects' hotel was only a block away; police said it was about 30 seconds for them to run from the scene to their room. There were four police cars in area at the time, but they could not respond in time.

Go here for more information and updates on the killing of Mario Cerciello Rega.





MARIO CERCIELLO REGA
Bay Area teens face difficult legal battle in Italian murder case
Bay Area men face possible murder charges of Italian officer
Italy judge: Bay Area teen claims he knifed officer in self-defense
Former Mount Tam student held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
