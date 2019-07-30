Report: Bay Area suspect in Italy police killing had punched student in San Francisco

Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth are accused in the deadly stabbing of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega. Elder and Natale-Hjorth both graduated from Tamalpais High in Mill Valley. The Chronicle says Elder was also a student at Sacred Heart Prep in San Francisco in 2016. That year he reportedly punched another student so hard he suffered a severe brain injury.
RELATED: Former Mount Tam student held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Officer Rega was stabbed 11 times after what police say was a drug deal gone bad. He was laid to rest in the same church where he was married just over a month ago.
Security footage shows the suspects fleeing the scene after Rega was killed. The suspects' hotel was only a block away; police said it was about 30 seconds for them to run from the scene to their room. There were four police cars in area at the time, but they could not respond in time.
Go here for more information and updates on the killing of Mario Cerciello Rega.
Finn Elder’s hotel room in Rome sealed off with evidence tape. Police say he stashed the murder weapon behind a ceiling panel in the room. I was able to look inside a nearby room. No drop down ceiling in the main part, but there are a few panels in the entryway. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/fUNbDDEp93— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) July 30, 2019
This is the actual knife used in the killing of the Italian police officer, released by the department. San Francisco’s Finn Elder confessed to stabbing the officer, according to court documents. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/vmn9LsAOoI— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) July 30, 2019
I’ve been able to find the address of the man police identify as the drug dealer involved in the incident before the Italian police officer’s death. About to knock on his door. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/CSuGZGdr66— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) July 30, 2019
Investigating step by step in Rome, what led to the death of Italian police officer. Two young men from Bay Area being held. Four police cars nearby but did not have time to respond. Here’s why #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/tysBWyxiDc— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) July 30, 2019
Italian police say when they told the Bay Area suspects that the police officer was dead, Gabe Natale didn’t believe it, asking twice if it were true, and Finn Elder started crying. Police say Elder admitted stabbing the officer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/wSXLAyYSE0— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) July 30, 2019