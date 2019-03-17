Report: Suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo was arrested, then released by Sacramento police in 1996

DeAngelo was a suspect in a gas station robbery, but the charges were ultimately dismissed.
TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
He was arrested last April after investigators used DNA evidence to link him to a crime scene.
He is accused of at least 13 murders and numerous sexual assaults dating back to the 1970's.
ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Click here for more stories on the Golden State Killer case.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER: RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS
- PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer
- WHO IS HE: The life and history Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
- TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
- WHO IS HE: The life and history of the 'Golden State Killer'
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve 'Golden State Killer' case
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Former Irvine mom speaks out 32 years after daughter was murdered by 'Golden State Killer'
- Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
- 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
- Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case
- VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
- 'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
- 'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento County Court for 1st time
- Visalia detective came face to face with 'Visalia Ransacker' serial killer in 1975
- Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
- Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
- Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
- 'Golden State Killer's' past, present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California