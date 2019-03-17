Golden State Killer

Report: Suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo was arrested, then released by Sacramento police in 1996

The man accused of at least 13 murders and numerous sexual assaults, was once arrested and released by Sacramento police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Joseph DeAngeleo, better known as the suspected Golden State Killer , was arrested back in 1996 by Sacramento police and later let go.

DeAngelo was a suspect in a gas station robbery, but the charges were ultimately dismissed.

He was arrested last April after investigators used DNA evidence to link him to a crime scene.

He is accused of at least 13 murders and numerous sexual assaults dating back to the 1970's.

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.



