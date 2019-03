Report: Suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo was arrested, then released by Sacramento police in 1996

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3) The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Joseph DeAngeleo, better known as the suspected Golden State Killer , was arrested back in 1996 by Sacramento police and later let go.DeAngelo was a suspect in a gas station robbery, but the charges were ultimately dismissed.He was arrested last April after investigators used DNA evidence to link him to a crime scene.He is accused of at least 13 murders and numerous sexual assaults dating back to the 1970's.