Report: San Francisco considers installing cameras with microphones

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smart city or invasion of privacy? More surveillance cameras may soon be installed in San Francisco streets.According to the Examiner, the city considering a sweeping installation of devices with cameras, microphones.The $19 million proposal to buy the devices comes after San Francisco began testing 60 of them in select areas of the city since last May.The devices are raising privacy concerns.The city is scheduled to discuss the idea on Thursday.