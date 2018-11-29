YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Weapons used in Yountville shooting bought legally according to report released by authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

The Highway Patrol released a heavily redacted report to us Thursday evening in response to our public records request.

ABC7 News has learned the gunman who executed three clinicians at the Yountville Veterans Home in February purchased the shotgun and rifle he used legally, shortly before the attack.

VIDEO: Timeline of events released for shooting at Yountville veterans home

The Highway Patrol released a heavily redacted report to us Thursday evening in response to our public records request.

Former Army combat veteran 36-year-old Albert Wong bought the shotgun from Sweeny's Sports in Napa, and the rifle from the Coyote Park Armory in Burlingame less than a month before the March 9 attack.

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

Ironically, he bought the shotgun on Feb. 14-- the day of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The day before the shooting, investigators say Wong did internet searches on phrases related to murder and overcoming the fear of death. That continued until the morning of the shooting when he also watched graphic videos of suicides.

VIDEO: Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting

Investigators say he fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with a Napa County Sheriff's Deputy and killing the three Veterans home staff members.

You can read the full report here. (WARNING: The report contains graphic information. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mental healthYountville veterans home shootingshooting rampagenapa countyveteranveteransPTSDshootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
8 Months Later: Questions linger about security after veterans home shooting
Timeline of events released for Yountville veterans home shooting
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Curry
What could wildfire smoke do to our bodies long-term?
Camp Fire: Flooding hits Butte County area scarred by wildfire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Drought map shows recent storm has not helped conditions in Calif.
Crews in Oakland work overtime to keep sewage treatment plant from overflowing
Benioff to turn SF hotel into housing for homeless
Record breaking year for Michelin starred restaurants in San Francisco
Show More
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight
South Bay freeway flooding triggers multiple accidents
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
More News