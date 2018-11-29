ABC7 News has learned the gunman who executed three clinicians at the Yountville Veterans Home in February purchased the shotgun and rifle he used legally, shortly before the attack.The Highway Patrol released a heavily redacted report to us Thursday evening in response to our public records request.Former Army combat veteran 36-year-old Albert Wong bought the shotgun from Sweeny's Sports in Napa, and the rifle from the Coyote Park Armory in Burlingame less than a month before the March 9 attack.Ironically, he bought the shotgun on Feb. 14-- the day of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.The day before the shooting, investigators say Wong did internet searches on phrases related to murder and overcoming the fear of death. That continued until the morning of the shooting when he also watched graphic videos of suicides.Investigators say he fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with a Napa County Sheriff's Deputy and killing the three Veterans home staff members.You can read the