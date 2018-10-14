REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi

LODI, Calif. --There are reports of a skydiver dying in Lodi. It happened at the Lodi Parachute Center sometime Sunday afternoon.
It is the latest in a string of fatalities connected with the business-- the most recent in 2016 when a 25-year-old instructor and 18-year-old customer died when a parachute failed to open.
An employee there told ABC7 News the center will release more information Monday morning.