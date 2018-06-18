CLIMATE CHANGE

Report: Thousands of Bay Area homes could be impacted by rising sea levels

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of Bay Area homes could be flooded by 2045, according to a new climate report. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of Bay Area homes could be flooded by 2045, according to a new climate report.

Marin County would be the hardest hit spot in the state, with nearly 4,400 homes flooded. San Mateo County is next on the list, with 4,100 homes.

RELATED: Caltrans releases report on climate change threat to Bay Area freeways

Foster City is more prepared than most areas. They already have a 4-foot seawall and are building it higher.

The report predicts a "baked in" sea level rise of 1.5 feet by 2045, resulting in king tide conditions.

More than 20,000 homes in California are at risk due to rising sea levels. Nationwide, about 311,000 homes are at risk.

The report was put together by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Click here for a mapping tool showing areas at risk.

Click here to read the full report.

Click here for more stories related to climate change.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
climate changefloodingbay areahomesciencemarin countysan mateo countyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Caltrans releases report on climate change threat to Bay Area freeways
CLIMATE CHANGE
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
Climatologists worry bigger, record-setting wildfires looming in California
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Starbucks executive says climate change will impact quality of coffee
More climate change
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News