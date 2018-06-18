Report: Thousands of Bay Area homes could be impacted by rising sea levels

Study from @UCSUSA Union of Concerned Scientists predicts this may be the new normal by 2045. Sea level rise create King Tide effects every other day. #abc7now #SeaLevelRise "Baked in," they say. pic.twitter.com/tafVlvGmHv — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 18, 2018

#MarinCounty and #SanFrancisco will be particularly hard hit. Present infrastructure does not accommodate. 13,000 homes could be underwater. Roads cut off. Now factor that into a present 30-year mortgage. Blame Antarctic ice sheet melting. #SeaLevelRise #abc7now pic.twitter.com/0CwOpknx9B — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 18, 2018

Thousands of Bay Area homes could be flooded by 2045, according to a new climate report.Marin County would be the hardest hit spot in the state, with nearly 4,400 homes flooded. San Mateo County is next on the list, with 4,100 homes.Foster City is more prepared than most areas. They already have a 4-foot seawall and are building it higher.The report predicts a "baked in" sea level rise of 1.5 feet by 2045, resulting in king tide conditions.More than 20,000 homes in California are at risk due to rising sea levels. Nationwide, about 311,000 homes are at risk.The report was put together by the Union of Concerned Scientists.