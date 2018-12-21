Reports of possible shooting near Daly City BART station

Update on what we know re: Daly City: Daly City PD and BART PD are investigating reports of shots fired near Daly City station. No victims or suspects have been found so far. Train service is being restored, evening commute will not be affected. Sorry for the inconvenience. https://t.co/kMBXTj57jY — SFBART (@SFBART) December 21, 2018

ABC7 News has received reports of a possible shooting near the BART station in Daly City.A Resident who lives across the street from the station told ABC7 News that he heard what he thought were three gunshots.We've heard nothing official from BART police, only that trains were delayed in the area because of police activity.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.