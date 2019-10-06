Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed

DALLAS, Texas -- Authorities say a witness in the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor has been killed in a shooting.

The Dallas Morning News reports that authorities said Joshua Brown, who lived in the same apartment complex as Officer Amber Guyger and her neighbor Botham Jean, was fatally shot Friday.

Police would not confirm to The Associated Press that it was Brown who was shot, pending family notification. They said police responded to the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

RELATED: Watch what happened after Dallas man was shot to death in apartment mix-up

They said several witnesses flagged officers down and directed them to an apartment parking lot where the man who was shot was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

RELATED: Botham Jean's brother on hug with Amber Guyger after murder sentence: 'She still deserves love'

The 28-year-old Brown testified in Guyger's trial about the night that Jean was killed.

Guyger was convicted Tuesday and sentenced the next day to 10 years in prison. Guyger said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder when she fatally shot him in September 2018.

RELATED: Crowds protest sentence of Dallas officer convicted of killing neighbor

RELATED: Botham Jean's brother hugs Amber Guyger after murder sentence
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallasshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
Body found after woman swept away by ocean current, US Coast Guard says
Warriors prep for first game at Chase Center, show new team shop
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Record python caught in Florida
3.6 magnitude quake reported near Colma: USGS
Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection
Show More
SF residents help protect neighborhood from car break-ins
Officials approve new permit for John Dillinger exhumation
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
Best friend of taxi driver killed in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash talks about beloved friend
Expert: Small earthquakes may be warning sign of larger one to come
More TOP STORIES News