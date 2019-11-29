Residents assess damage after water main break in SF's Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) -- Some residents on Potrero Hill in San Francisco are assessing damage after one of three water main breaks flooded their homes.Crews worked all night to repair a 12-inch main break at the corner of 22nd and Rhode Island streets. A total of three homes were damaged with garage and basement-level flooding.A spokesperson for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission says three different pipes broke along 22nd Street and the intersections of Rhode Island, Kansas and Carolina Streets.The first break happened around 9:30 p.m. Highway 101 temporarily shut down.Rosemary Brinson lives in one of the homes closest to the main break off 22nd and Rhode Island Streets."It's been a long, long night. It's been horrible because as you can see and hear -- the noise has been awful," Brinson said.Her next door neighbor alerted her to what was happening. Brinson said the water almost got inside of the house."One-eighth of an inch and it would've been in the house. So I'm lucky," Brinson said.Her next door neighbor is not so lucky. She told ABC7 News off camera that her garage and the rental she has on her bottom floor are "trashed."Water was shut down in the area. Residents say this isn't the first time this week."This is the third time during the week that they've had our water shutoff. So it's been a bit of a challenge but you know these guys have been working really hard all night long and we appreciate that," said resident Colleen Lewetzow.A resident we spoke to last night says this is the second time where the water department was in the neighborhood."I thought they fixed it. I thought it was fixed, but again, there was water department earlier in the week, and now it's the fire department, which means it's a real serious situation," said Jim Wachob, a San Francisco resident.There is no word on a cause at this time.