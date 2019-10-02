Residents taken from assisted living center after gas leak in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo Fire Department and PG&E are cleaning up after a gas leak on 16th Avenue.

PG&E says at 10:17 a.m. they were notified that a third-party constuction crew hit a gas line while cutting asphalt.

Crews stopped the flow of gas by 10:57 am.

PG&E workers are still at the scene making repairs to the line.

ABC7's SKY 7 chopper flew over the area, where we saw one person on a stretcher, being loaded into an ambulance.

Another person was in a wheelchair being wheeled out.

This is near an assisted living facility. It is unclear if the person on the stretcher and person in the wheel chair had injuries related to the gas leak.

ABC7 News has contacted the San Mateo Fire Department for more information.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
