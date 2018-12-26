Residents use bed sheets to escape San Rafael apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

One person has been injured in a fire at an apartment building in San Rafael. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. --
Four people trapped by fire in an apartment in San Rafael this morning used bed sheets tied together to escape out of a rear window without serious injury, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 10:37 a.m. at 120 Larkspur St.

The residents were unable to get out of the front door of their upstairs unit because of flames there, so resorted to tying together bed sheets to climb about 10 feet down to the ground from the rear window, Fire Chief Christopher Gray said.

"This could have been a real tragedy," Gray said.



One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but no other injuries were reported, he said.

"We're very pleased about that," he said.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 11 a.m. but crews remained at the scene early this afternoon to make sure it doesn't spark back up.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation but it appears to have started in the front deck area of one of the units, according to Gray.

Fire department officials wrote on Twitter that the fire caused heavy damage to two second-floor units and resulted in smoke and water damage to two ground-level units.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fireapartments evacuatedfireSan Rafael
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Dow Jones closes up more than 1,000 points in best day in 10 years
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
San Jose Christmas in the Park closes early due to college football
Manhunt underway after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
Post-Christmas sales bring out shoppers in Bay Area
Marine among 4 dead when car slams into oil tanker in NJ
Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
Show More
Hercules police ask for help finding missing woman
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Don't miss these space events in 2019
More News