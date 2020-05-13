Atmosphere, food and service expected to change at restaurants after pandemic

There's a lot to be decided, but one thing that most agree on: things won't be the same.
This is hardly what Mourad Lahlou expected following a remodel. His San Francisco restaurant Aziza has been awarded a Michelin star on multiple occasions.
But now it's reduced to being a take-out restaurant.
"We've been building this house for the longest time, since I could remember, and now everything just fell down to the ground," Lahlou said.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom releases guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in California
Laurie Thomas owns two restaurants in Cow Hollow in San Francisco, Rosa's Café and Terzo. She's also the director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.
Thomas points to a survey taken by the California Restaurant Association which estimates only 30% of restaurants will reopen.
"It goes to how many can't access the government help, the payroll protection program," she said.
Thomas has been meeting with city health officials hoping to get a timeline and a guidance on reopening.
"We have to get the workers back to work. It's not just the businesses that need the time frame. It's the families," Thomas said.
There has been talk about the continued use of personal protective equipment and limiting capacity to ensure social distance.
Partitions have also been discussed, as well as outdoor seating.
The customer experience will certainly be different.
"I don't think we can be fine dining any more," said Lahlou. "I don't think we can have the environment, is not fit for fine dining anymore."
He believes the safety precautions, while needed, will significantly alter the relationship between diners and those that serve them.
"We provide the exact thing we are told not to do anymore - which is socializing," he said.
One outcome of all this is that with limited seatings, those seeking reservations may have to eat dinner as early as 5 and as late as 9.
"That's one thing to look at that's fairly easy to implement if we have customers," said Thomas.
Thomas doesn't expect restaurants to reopen in the Bay Area for seating any earlier than late this month or in early June. Lahlou suggests things will return to normal once we have a vaccine.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions