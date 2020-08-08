Latino

Bay Area Latino-owned small businesses join forces in support effort

OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) -- An Oakland restaurant owner and a Sonoma County vintner came together virtually for an inaugural series aimed at generating support during these challenging economic times.

Octavio Diaz, head chef and founder of Agave Uptown prepared dishes over Zoom. He was joined by Francisco and Monica Lopez of Aldina Vineyards.

The virtual gathering was a first in a series of Shop Latino events set to promote small businesses which are still open. The initiative aims to draw attention for communities to support local.

Chef Diaz specializes in authentic Oaxacan cuisine. He presented the food pairing, featuring some of his favorite dishes. Here are the recommendations:
  • First dish - wild salmon with pipian & mole verde (green sauce) paired with the Aldina Vineyards Rosé

  • Second dish - Branzino fish marinated in a Oaxacan pesto a la plancha (grilled) & vegetables and mole rojo (red sauce) paired with the Aldina Vineyards Chardonnay

  • Third dish - grilled portobello mushroom and carnitas topped with Agave Uptown's mole negro (their signature dark sauce) with a bed of spinach paired with Aldina Vineyard's Cabernet Sauvignon


    • Lopez shared an interesting part of his father's history, Al Lopez. Decades before Al and his wife Dina started their vineyard, Al worked in the print business with Sonny Madrid, owner of Lowrider Magazine.



    Agave Uptown is open for takeout, delivery and dine-in on the patio. It is located at the Kapor Center for Social Impact building in the heart of Uptown Oakland. The staff is practicing social distancing guidelines.



