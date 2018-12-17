Review shows warning system failed to alert residents of Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There is new information on the response to the Camp Fire.
A review by our media partners at the Bay Area News Group found the technology that was supposed to alert residents to the fire failed miserably.
RELATED: The evacuation of Butte County's Paradise from beginning to end
The review found several problems, including residents not signing up for the system. Officials did not trigger warnings for every neighborhood and overloaded or damaged cell networks failed to deliver warnings to intended recipients.
The Butte County Sheriff will conduct an analysis and issue a report on the system.
Take a look at more stories about the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County.