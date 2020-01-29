Reward increased to $200K for information on suspect in murder of Santa Cruz Co. tech exec

Police say it's the largest reward in county history.
Tushar Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home around 3 am on Oct. 1, and was last seen leaving the area in a BMW SUV.
#BREAKING: Reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in the murder of #SantaCruz County resident, Tushar Atre, has now been increased to $200,000. He was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home on Oct. 1, 2019 and found dead several hours later. pic.twitter.com/fYKdS2la4U— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) January 29, 2020
The vehicle and Atre's body were found in the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road later that day.
Deputies have also released video footage depicting three individuals thought to be the suspects walking out of an alley from East Cliff Drive onto Pleasure Point Drive, near Atre's home.
Investigators are asking members of the community to take a close look at the clothing, mannerisms and "walk" of the individuals in the video to see if they recognize someone.
Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspects involved in Atre's disappearance is asked to contact Sgt. Ainsworth at (831) 454-7635.
