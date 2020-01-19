San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship: SF SPCA discounting fees for adult pets on 49ers game day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco SPCA is giving 49er fans another reason to cheer for the Red and Gold on Sunday, January 19.

It's the perfect opportunity to bring home a new furry Faithful friend, as the organization is discounting all adoption fees to $49 for animals five months and older.

And it doesn't end there!

RELATED: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls

The promotion will continue if the Niners get the W and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The original adoption prices for dogs over 5 months is $175 and for cats is $125.

"If the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl, we will continue waiving adoption fees through game day on February 2," the SPCA said.

Brody, one of the SF SPCA's therapy dogs, is decked out in 49ers gear and ready for the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

Click here to check out some of the animals up for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA.

Go here for all the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
