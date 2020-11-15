Longtime owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre & Grill in San Leandro dies

The Chronicle reports Ricky Ricardo died from complications due to a stroke and Alzheimer's disease. He was 75 years old.
The sports bar is a favorite hangout for fans in the East Bay, particularly on Sundays when the Raiders were playing.
Ricky's has been an East Bay institution since it first opened in Hayward in 1946 and then moved to its recent location on Hesperian Blvd in San Leandro in 1960.
This summer, it appeared the bar was in danger of closing because of the pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said in a statement:
"Hello to all of our loyal fans.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ricky. The family is mourning this great loss, but do appreciate all of the love, messages and condolences being sent their way. As you can imagine our hearts are very heavy and we are responding to messages as best as we can. Thank you ALL for the many years of mementos, support and undying devotion. Please say a prayer and light a candle."
So sorry to hear this news...I was fortunate to interview Ricky several times over the years. Always gracious and welcoming. A true icon of the East Bay. Rest easy Ricky. ❤️ https://t.co/2HC57Wwh3e— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) November 15, 2020