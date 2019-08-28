Doorbell-camera company Ring teams up with Bay Area police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Doorbell-camera company Ring is teaming up with police departments in the Bay Area and nationwide to fight neighborhood crime.According to the Washington Post, Ring has agreed to video-sharing partnerships with some 400 departments, including Santa Clara, Foster City and Hercules.The partnerships will allow police to automatically request the video recorded by the cameras within a specific time and area.The deal excludes ongoing or live-video access, and homeowners can decline the requests.