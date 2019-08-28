Doorbell-camera company Ring teams up with Bay Area police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Doorbell-camera company Ring is teaming up with police departments in the Bay Area and nationwide to fight neighborhood crime.

According to the Washington Post, Ring has agreed to video-sharing partnerships with some 400 departments, including Santa Clara, Foster City and Hercules.

The partnerships will allow police to automatically request the video recorded by the cameras within a specific time and area.

The deal excludes ongoing or live-video access, and homeowners can decline the requests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscovideo cameratechnologysurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Custom ring stolen from SF tourists but engagement is on
Secret Service, police in standoff with barricaded suspect in Fairfield
Homeless structures under BART tracks in Oakland to be removed
Travis Air Force Base says security incident was false alarm
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane
Blood test may one day help doctors diagnose concussions
Summer weather in forecast for Labor Day weekend
Show More
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Settlement tentatively reached in SF Millennium Tower homeowner lawsuits
SF man stays in jail despite plan to drop charges
Massive flood protection project coming to southern Santa Clara County
Police: South Bay landlord staged home invasion in effort to evict family
More TOP STORIES News